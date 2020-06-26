Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 447,656 Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 447,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $147,744.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,905,725.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

