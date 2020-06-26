Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $5.30 Million in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 313,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after buying an additional 245,044 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 302,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.15.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

