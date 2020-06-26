Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $5.66 Million in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,165,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vereit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Vereit stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

