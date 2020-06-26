Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $6.23 Million in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

