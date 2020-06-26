Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $6.32 Million in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

