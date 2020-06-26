Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $6.62 Million in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,072 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 209,462 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Exelon by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 496,341 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

NYSE:EXC opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

