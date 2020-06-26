Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $6.66 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 911,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 27.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $215.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $232.37.

