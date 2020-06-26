Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $6.79 Million in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,815,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,689,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $261.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

