Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $6.82 Million in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,491,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

NYSE KEYS opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

