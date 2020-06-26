Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $51.26 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th.

