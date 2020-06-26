Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 383,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Okta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,482,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Okta by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $205.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,370.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,662,362.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

