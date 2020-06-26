Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,012 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 222,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $234.47 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $247.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,927 shares of company stock worth $11,151,473. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

