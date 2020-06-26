Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,096,000 after acquiring an additional 291,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unilever by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,784 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unilever by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.