Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $6.34 Million Investment in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,393 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,669,000 after buying an additional 2,505,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,473.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 94,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 88,772 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,315 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

