Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $6.63 Million Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

