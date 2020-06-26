Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.