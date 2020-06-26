Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,859,789 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,859,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Maxim Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

