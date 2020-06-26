Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 489,284 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 489,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

CEF opened at $16.58 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

