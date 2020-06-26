Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $5.28 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 147,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.