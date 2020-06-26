Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $6.01 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.86.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.02, for a total value of $1,612,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,324.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total value of $6,595,898.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,412 shares of company stock worth $120,814,534. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $619.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $588.48 and its 200 day moving average is $470.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $646.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

