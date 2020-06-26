Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $6.64 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 337,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 31.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.