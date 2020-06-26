Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 703,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Centurylink at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 757.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 177,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 3,084.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,794,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,283,000 after buying an additional 881,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

