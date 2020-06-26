Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 277,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 256.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of UTF opened at $22.14 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

