Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.78% of Trade Desk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 252,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $409.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,524 shares of company stock valued at $103,655,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

