AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 438.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,600,000 after purchasing an additional 468,544 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in AerCap by 43.8% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 384,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $7,293,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

