AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $78.85 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AeroVironment by 84.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AeroVironment by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.