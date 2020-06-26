AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in AES by 5.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AES by 7.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

