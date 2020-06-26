Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Affimed stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $324.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.78. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 280.35% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. On average, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affimed by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affimed by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 104,289 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares during the period. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

