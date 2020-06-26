Airbloc (ABL) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.55 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01845659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00172110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00112297 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

