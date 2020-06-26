Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.64. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.