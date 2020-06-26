Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ) Senior Officer David Nathan Gordey Purchases 4,400 Shares of Stock

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ) Senior Officer David Nathan Gordey purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,808 shares in the company, valued at C$75,912.48.

CLIQ opened at C$3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Alcanna Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.80.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Alcanna from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Alcanna

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

