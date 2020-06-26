Alchemint Standards Price Up 185.4% Over Last 7 Days (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 185.4% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $299,739.89 and $342.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01845659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00172110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00112297 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

