Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

ALGN opened at $257.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.67. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $301.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2,004.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 157,351 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,862.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

