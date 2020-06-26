Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital downgraded Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE ALYA opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.