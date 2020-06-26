Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Allergy Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 15.60 ($0.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.67.

Get Allergy Therapeutics alerts:

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.