Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 15,269 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 15,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $670,767.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 172,425 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $7,384,962.75.

On Friday, June 19th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 47,767 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,124.68.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 87,319 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $3,683,115.42.

On Monday, June 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 129,154 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $5,442,549.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 164.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 200,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.