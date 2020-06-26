Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $145.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after acquiring an additional 539,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,621,000 after acquiring an additional 225,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,441 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $156.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $156.98.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

