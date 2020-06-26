Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Media Impact Score of -2.17

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alphabet’s analysis:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,441.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,413.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,351.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.