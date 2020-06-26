Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $9,344,076.00 in Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $9,344,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,964,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 729,869 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $17,976,673.47.

On Monday, June 15th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $11,840,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 290,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $7,006,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $24,130,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 381,100 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $9,885,734.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $565,760.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $10,016,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $9,728,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $757,925.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altice USA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.