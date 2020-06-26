Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a d- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $565,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,601,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.