Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMBA. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $82,005.00. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,484 shares of company stock worth $849,960 over the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.