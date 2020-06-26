American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,957 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.04. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

