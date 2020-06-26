American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,957 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 167.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 92,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $34.97 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

