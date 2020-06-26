American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:AMH opened at $27.35 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616 in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

