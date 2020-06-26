Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.45.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

