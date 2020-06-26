Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after acquiring an additional 58,567 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

