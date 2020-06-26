Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,020 Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $903,000.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.