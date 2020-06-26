Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,433 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,800,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $21.52 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.