Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 830 Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

