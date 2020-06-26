Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Allakos by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. Allakos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $581,669.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,752.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

